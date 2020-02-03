Following an earlier multi-car crash on Interstate 25 near Monument Monday afternoon, all southbound lanes are open, the Colorado Department of Transportation reports.

The southbound lane closure was between mile marker 170, three miles north of the Greenland exit, to exit 174 - Tomah Road.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

I-25 SOUTH GAP:SB I-25 is closed south of Larkspur due to a multi-car crash. Expect delays and avoid the area. No estimated time of reopening. CDOT strongly urges drivers to avoid or limit driving through the South Gap project this evening when the worst of the storm is expected pic.twitter.com/aEMvE2BdMZ — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 3, 2020

Gazette reader Robert Corely, who got caught in the traffic, described two semis blocking the lanes with a car crunched against the concrete barriers in the Gap project area. At about 2:40 p.m., Corely said tow trucks removed one of the two semis from traffic. All lanes reopened about 4:15 p.m., the transportation department said on social media.

The transportation department highly suggest that drivers avoid traveling between Colorado Springs and Castle Rock while a wintry storm moves into the region late Monday, also bringing more snow early Tuesday. Click here for live weather updates.