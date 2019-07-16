Several vehicles crashed on Interstate 25 about 7 p.m. Tuesday near Fountain, killing at least one person, injuring several others and prompting lane closures.
Multiple vehicles wound up on the I-25 median between exit 128, U.S. 85 and exit 132, Mesa Ridge Parkway. The wreck was blocking the right southbound lane and the left northbound lane.
The Colorado State Patrol confirmed that at least one person was killed.
Drivers were rerouted to exit at South Academy Boulevard to avoid major delays. I-25 reopened at about 11 p.m.
I-25 NB/SB: Crash between Exit 128 - US 85 and Exit 132 - CO 16; Mesa Ridge Parkway. Traffic delays in area. Crash blocking right lane southbound and left lane closed northbound. Use alternate route. Exit at South Academy. Expect Major delays. Watch for emergency crews. use…— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) July 17, 2019
The extent of injuries was unknown, said State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis. But several people were taken to hospitals, according to police scanner traffic.
