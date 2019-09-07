Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Floyd Hill reopened Saturday morning after a rockslide caused by a severe storm brought traffic to a halt Friday.
About 3 p.m. Friday, strong winds caused a rockslide, closing I-70 lanes overnight, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The interstate was reopened at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
Up to 4 inches of hail covered parts of I-70 on Friday afternoon, reported 9News Denver.
Parts of U.S. 6 were also closed until 10 p.m. Friday because of a rockslide, according to CDOT.
Westbound I-70 will be opening at Floyd Hill.@ColoradoDOT geotechs say we are good to go. Closure at exit 244 will be lifted by 6:30 !!While we have your attention, is it to soon to bring up the new traction law for two-wheel drive vehicles? S1— CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) September 7, 2019
