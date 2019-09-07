74336906-8831-4ff9-a4d4-8806590081f8_750x422.jpg

Road cameras show hail and parts of the rockslide on I-70. Photo courtesy of the Colorado Department of Transportation via 9News Denver.

Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Floyd Hill reopened Saturday morning after a rockslide caused by a severe storm brought traffic to a halt Friday.

About 3 p.m. Friday, strong winds caused a rockslide, closing I-70 lanes overnight, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The interstate was reopened at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Up to 4 inches of hail covered parts of I-70 on Friday afternoon, reported 9News Denver.

Parts of U.S. 6 were also closed until 10 p.m. Friday because of a rockslide, according to CDOT. 

