I-25 southbound traffic

JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE Southbound traffic on I-25 just north of County Line Road in Monument is backed up in June.

 JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE

Emergency pothole repairs are causing single-lane closures on southbound Interstate 25.

Lane closures started around 2 p.m. on Saturday and last into Sunday morning.

The southbound left lane will be closed from mile-marker 163-159.

CDOT is advising drivers to use caution, watch for crews and use slower speeds.

More traffic and closure information can be found on CDOT's website.

