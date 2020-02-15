Emergency pothole repairs are causing single-lane closures on southbound Interstate 25.
Lane closures started around 2 p.m. on Saturday and last into Sunday morning.
The southbound left lane will be closed from mile-marker 163-159.
CDOT is advising drivers to use caution, watch for crews and use slower speeds.
