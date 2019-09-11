Expect delays on northbound Interstate 25 near the Greenland exit on Wednesday morning after a multi-car crash.
Northbound I-25 was closed north of Monument, but all lanes were opened shortly after 7:25 a.m., according to multiple reports. Backups are still significant.
Drive times are more than an hour through the Gap. This probably a conservative estimate #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/AY6mMjZsJa— Jordan Sherman (@JShermanwx) September 11, 2019
Drivers are advised to use Colorado 83, Colorado 105 or Spruce Mountain Road as alternative routes.
This is the second crash to block I-25 in the Greenland area this morning. Other crashes hindering traffic in the Colorado Springs area are at:
- Southbound Powers between Barnes and N. Carefree. While the crash is now in the median, emergency vehicles are blocking the left lane of southbound Powers.
