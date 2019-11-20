shutdown.png

I-70 CLOSED in both directions over Vail Pass due to crashes. Photo Credit: CSP Eagle

Interstate 70 was closed in both directions Wednesday afternoon due to multiple crashes amid heavy snow, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Westbound I-70 reopened shortly before 4 p.m., state patrol tweeted.

Two waves of snow could blanket Colorado’s mountains with up to 24 inches of fresh powder by Friday morning. Snow is expected to continue over most of the state from Wednesday into Friday morning, with the greatest impacts above 8,500 feet.

Monarch Pass, Ponach Pass, Trout Creek Pass, Kenosha Pass, Hoosier Pass, Fremont Pass, and Loveland Pass are also being reported as icy and snowy right now, according to CDOT.

Travel will likely be very difficult to impossible in some parts of the state, especially along mountain corridors. This includes CO 149 Slumgullion Pass, U.S. 550 Coal Bank, Molas Mountain Pass, Red Mountain Passes, CO 145 Lizard Head Pass and U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass. Impacts are also expected along the Front Range, adjacent plains, and I-25 corridor. Traction and Chain Laws are in effect. Stay alert, use slower speeds, and give yourself plenty of extra time to arrive at your destination.

Forecast: Snow headed to Colorado Springs area, 'very difficult' travel in mountains

Check CDOT’s Facebook, Twitter (@coloradodot) or cotrip.org for closures and delays on highways and roads across Colorado.

