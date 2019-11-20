Interstate 70 was closed in both directions Wednesday afternoon due to multiple crashes amid heavy snow, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
Westbound I-70 reopened shortly before 4 p.m., state patrol tweeted.
UPDATE: I-70 westbound is now OPEN. Eastbound remains closed at Vail. Multiple spun out CMV’s and passenger cars.#cotraffic #cowx https://t.co/5BJY4ywnt5 pic.twitter.com/oMeTU6ddJ4— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) November 20, 2019
#BREAKING: I-70 CLOSED in both directions over #VailPass due to crashes.#cotraffic #cowx pic.twitter.com/7U4XvB3bzH— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) November 20, 2019
Two waves of snow could blanket Colorado’s mountains with up to 24 inches of fresh powder by Friday morning. Snow is expected to continue over most of the state from Wednesday into Friday morning, with the greatest impacts above 8,500 feet.
Monarch Pass, Ponach Pass, Trout Creek Pass, Kenosha Pass, Hoosier Pass, Fremont Pass, and Loveland Pass are also being reported as icy and snowy right now, according to CDOT.
This weeks snow storm has started on #VailPass!!! We have already had a couple cars loose control on the slick roads! Please slow down and #DriveSafe and #BowToThePlowKeep up to date on road conditions at https://t.co/MsloMvNLtk#cspOFPY @NWSGJT pic.twitter.com/9j62eDFu3E— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) November 20, 2019
Travel will likely be very difficult to impossible in some parts of the state, especially along mountain corridors. This includes CO 149 Slumgullion Pass, U.S. 550 Coal Bank, Molas Mountain Pass, Red Mountain Passes, CO 145 Lizard Head Pass and U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass. Impacts are also expected along the Front Range, adjacent plains, and I-25 corridor. Traction and Chain Laws are in effect. Stay alert, use slower speeds, and give yourself plenty of extra time to arrive at your destination.
Check CDOT’s Facebook, Twitter (@coloradodot) or cotrip.org for closures and delays on highways and roads across Colorado.