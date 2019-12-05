Winter weather is hindering travelers though the Rocky Mountains again.
Interstate 70 is closed Thursday through Glenwood Canyon due to multiple crashes and spin-outs, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
The closure is between exits 116 and 119. There is currently no estimated time for reopening. Drivers are warned to expect long delays.
In addition, the passenger vehicle traction law has been put in place between mile markers 241 and 259.
