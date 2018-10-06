UPDATE - 4:50 p.m.
Interstate 25 is clear of crashes, according to CDOT updates. Delays are possible on northbound I-25 in Larkspur, near the Greenland exit, due to an earlier crash.
---
Northbound I-25 is closed between exits 132 (Mesa Ridge Parkway) and 135 (South Academy Boulevard) because of a crash.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes. There is currently no estimated time for reopening.
Another crash on northbound I-25 has been reported at Exit 167 (Greenland). One lane is blocked.
Highway 67 is completely closed 5 miles south of Divide due to a crash at mile marker 64, Gazette news partner KKTV reports. The closure is between Kernite Lane & 4 Mile Road.