A pair of crashes closed northbound I-25 north of Colorado Springs, causing long backups.
Gazette news partner KKTV is reporting two crashes. The first is at County Line Road and the other is a Greenland.
The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted that all lanes of northbound I-25 were closed between mile markers 163 and 170. One lane of traffic was getting by as of 12:27 p.m. and all lanes were declared open by 12:51.
KKTV says that one of the crashes involves an overturned semi.
CDOT traffic cameras are also showing significant backups on southbound I-25 in the same area.