I-25 crash 112919

This traffic cam image shows northbound I-25 at a standstill at County Line Road on Friday.

A pair of crashes closed northbound I-25 north of Colorado Springs, causing long backups.

Gazette news partner KKTV is reporting two crashes. The first is at County Line Road and the other is a Greenland.

The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted that all lanes of northbound I-25 were closed between mile markers 163 and 170. One lane of traffic was getting by as of 12:27 p.m. and all lanes were declared open by 12:51.

KKTV says that one of the crashes involves an overturned semi.

CDOT traffic cameras are also showing significant backups on southbound I-25 in the same area.

