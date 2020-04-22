An Academy District 20 high school that combines online learning with in-person instruction has become so popular that it will move to a new building for the fall, enabling enrollment to double.
“There’s greater demand than we can supply seats for,” said D-20 Superintendent Tom Gregory.
Village High School, formerly known as Academy Online, will relocate to the former corporate headquarters of Air Academy Federal Credit Union at 1355 Kelly Johnson Blvd. Interior renovations are expected to begin soon.
The school has 240 students this school year and will be able to grow to 400, Gregory said.
The district closed on the property in recent weeks, at a sale price of $3.5 million. The seller made a charitable contribution of $500,000, and the remaining $3 million will be paid for using proceeds from bond premiums, Gregory said.
D-20 voters approved a $230 bond measure in 2016 to build new schools and renovate existing schools, and favorable market conditions led the bonds to generate $280 million, he said.
Village High School moved to its current location at The Center for Modern Learning on Wolf Valley Drive in August 2018. That’s on the campus of the district’s newest elementary school, Legacy Peak.
Village High School had been using cramped modular buildings prior to 2018, with about the same 160-student capacity as its present site.
Gregory cites the hybrid learning model and quality of teachers as the main draws for students and parents. Students attend in person Monday through Thursday for four hours for electives, lunch and personal learning time. Staff are available to provide additional support to students during other office hours.
“It offers a lot more flexibility in scheduling,” Gregory said.
The school opened in 2008 as Academy Online High School with district-created curriculum and in 2009 was certified by the Colorado Department of Education as a multi-district online program. That opened enrollment to students statewide.
The curriculum is now a combination of courses from the online program Accelerate Education, elective courses and classes designed by D-20 staff. Under a competency-based model, students must demonstrate they’ve mastered content and focus on content they have not mastered. Then they are able to progress forward.
Initially, the school appealed to students who were athletes and musicians and had a hard time attending classes regularly because of traveling schedules, Gregory said.
Students who have medical issues also have found the school fits their needs, he said.
Today, the hybrid concept attracts a variety of students, and with the coronavirus impacting education, Gregory expects greater demand yet.
Purchasing and remodeling an existing building is cheaper than building a new school, Gregory said.
D-20 officials searched for a different building for the school throughout its boundaries, he said, primarily looking for an industrial or warehouse space. But those are not plentiful in D-20.
The former bank building has a layout that’s conducive to the school’s nature, Gregory said.
The space also will accommodate a new program in which students will be mentored by business and industry leaders.