The husband of Chaffee County resident Suzanne Morphew, who was reported missing Mother's Day weekend last year, has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence, according to court records.
Barry Morphew, 53, was booked into the county jail Wednesday, records show.
Suzanne Morphew, a 49-year-old mother of two, was reported missing May 10, 2020, after she left her home for a solo Mother's Day bike ride near Salida. The couple’s daughters, who were on a camping trip, asked a neighbor to check in on their mom when they couldn’t reach her for a Mother’s Day phone call. The neighbor, determining Morphew was missing, called 911.
Sheriff’s detectives found Morphew’s bicycle in a ravine that evening. Authorities told The Gazette her turquoise bike helmet was found nearby days later.
On May 17, a week after Suzanne was reported missing, Barry Morphew posted a video to a Facebook page created to share updates on his wife's search efforts.
“Oh, Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this that has you, please do whatever it takes to bring you back,” Morphew said in the video. Previous attempts by The Gazette to contact Barry Morphew were unsuccessful.
In September, Suzanne’s brother led a 5-day search near Salida in which 100 volunteers looked for any evidence related to her disappearance. The community search was held separately from the official investigation, which is being led by the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, the 11th Judicial District, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the FBI.
Barry Morphew, Suzanne’s husband of 26 years, told authorities he was on a landscaping job in Denver the day his wife disappeared.
Details on what led to the arrest were not immediately available. Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. to make “a major announcement” in the investigation.
This is a developing story. Come back to gazette.com for updates.
RELATED:
Home of missing Colorado mother sold