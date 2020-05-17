The husband of a missing Colorado woman released a video to social media on Sunday.

“And if there’s any chance that she could hear this maybe, I want to her know that the family wants her back and we love her, we’re out there working for her,” Barry Morphew said in the video.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, went missing Mother's Day while mountain biking in Chaffee County, according to a Facebook page dedicated to her search.

Search efforts last week were in an area just west of County Road 225 and Highway 50, according to a news release from the county's Sheriff, John Spezze.

Morphew's nephew, Trevor Noel, told CBS4 Suzanne's bike was found the evening she went missing.

Neighbors reported her missing, according to the Sheriff's Office.

An initial reward of $100,000 — offered by Barry, according to CBS4 — was doubled by a matching donation from a family friend, according to the Facebook page. A GoFundMe page has been set up by Noel to raise funds for the search.

The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office and the FBI are investigating. More than 100 people have assisted in the search, including representatives from Chaffee County Search and Rescue, the Colorado Department of Corrections, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Salida Police Department and Fremont County Sheriff's Office, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.

The search has included the use of drones, tracking dogs and swiftwater rescue teams, the latter of which have scoured nearby watersheds.

The size of the search is not unusual, Spezze said Thursday.

"Any time we get somebody missing, we do the same thing," he said. "You've got to get a lot of people out looking. We have a lot of country here. I wouldn't read anything into it."

Anyone with information can call the case's dedicated tipline at (719) 312-7530.