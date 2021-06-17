The ex-husband of a woman missing for more than two years is in custody in a New Mexico jail on an allegation of murder.
Bernalillo County jail records show Dane Kallungi, 38, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree murder. Colorado court records show a man with the same name and age was wanted in this state for murder charges stemming from a crime allegedly committed in March 2019 -- around the time Jepsy Kallungi vanished. An arrest warrant was opened by the Colorado Springs Police Department on June 1.
11 News has reached out to police to find out if Kallungi’s arrest is in connection with his wife’s case.
The Colorado Springs Police Department launched an investigation into Jepsy’s disappearance on April 4, 2019, about two weeks after Jepsy’s mother tells 11 News she last spoke to her daughter.