One person was airlifted to a helicopter after a head-on collision east of Colorado Springs late Saturday, Gazette News Partner KKTV reported.
A woman driving a Volkswagen west on Colorado 94 about 12 miles from the city crashed into a Kia traveling the opposite direction while trying to pass another vehicle, Colorado State Patrol told KKTV.
The driver of the Kia sustained serious injuries and was taken by helicopter to an area hospital. The Volkswagen's driver, who had minor injuries, also went to an area hospital as a precautionary measure, KKTV reported.
The crash was between Engleby Drive and Peyton Highway. Colorado 94 was closed for more than two hours and reopened early Sunday.
