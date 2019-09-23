A hunter died in Colorado over the weekend after collapsing on a high-altitude ridgeline located in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness, just 8 miles west of Aspen.
According to a press release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, the hunter collapsed while traversing across a ridgeline near 11,000 feet, approximately 3/4 of a mile north of Williams Lake. Crews were dispatched around 6:41 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, to a remote location near Williams Lake in unincorporated Pitkin County.
The hunting party began CPR immediately while taking instructions from county dispatches during the 911 call. A Care Flight helicopter also circled the area, but was unable to locate a safe landing zone nearby.
Emergency officials made the call to terminate life-saving efforts after nearly an hour of CPR. Recovery efforts were planned for the following morning on Saturday, September 21.
The male hunter was identified as 56-year-old Stephen James McGinnis of Princeton, Minnesota. The official cause and manner of death is pending, to be released in an announcement from the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office.
Thanks goes out to all the crews who were involved in response and recovery during this 2-day mission, including 18 members of Mountain Rescue Aspen participated, the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center, Flight For Life, Careflight, and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
Accidents and medical issues can happen at any time to anyone in the backcountry and can result in serious injury or death. Know your abilities and have a plan in place for when the worst happens.
If you’ll be navigating any of Colorado’s high-altitude terrain, it’s also important to know the risks of altitude sickness. Altitude sickness is a real danger to be aware of in Colorado, especially if you’re exploring from out-of-state. Anyone can be susceptible to this condition, regardless of age or fitness level. Symptoms can include headache, dizziness, nausea, loss of appetite, rapid pulse, and shortness of breath. Here are a few extra things you should know about altitude sickness.