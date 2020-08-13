Health officials are asking several hundred people who were tested Tuesday for the coronavirus at a testing site at The Citadel mall in Colorado Springs to get retested.
El Paso County Public Health officials alerted the state Tuesday afternoon, the same day the testing site opened, that samples collected at the site may not have been kept cold enough to be viable, the Department of Public Health and Environment said in a statement.
State officials visited the site Wednesday morning and advised Mako Medical, the company running the site, on how to correct the problem.
"Mako Medical has implemented the corrections, and public health agencies have full confidence in the site procedures going forward," the news release said.
The state has contacted all but four of the 355 people who visited the site Tuesday and asked them to return, the statement said. Officials will continue to try to contact the other four people. Only samples collected Tuesday may not have been kept cold enough, the state said.
Opening the site was one of the measures state and county health officials took to slow the spread of the virus in El Paso County after weeks of rising cases that prompted officials to roll back the number of people allowed to gather inside. If people with the virus can be identified early and isolated, it can help slow the spread.
The county was seeing a two-week average of 120 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of Wednesday, down from an average of 148 new cases per 100,000 a week prior, El Paso County Public Health data shows. However, the number of new cases on average is still considered a high level of transmission.
Those who were tested at the Citadel Mall can call the state with questions at 303-256-2881.
