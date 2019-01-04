WASHINGTON - Hundreds of Transportation Security Administration officers, who are required to work without paychecks through the partial government shutdown, have called out from work this week from at least four major airports, according to two senior agency officials and three TSA employee union officials.
The mass call outs could inevitably mean air travel is less secure, especially as the shutdown enters its second week with no clear end to the political stalemate in sight.
At New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, as many as 170 TSA employees have called out each day this week, said Hydrick Thomas, president of the national TSA employee union.
Call outs have increased by 200 percent to 300 percent at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, according to a local TSA official familiar with the situation.