Buccaneers Broncos Football

Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform as two fans sit among cardboard characters from the show South Park during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

 Jack Dempsey

The entire town of "South Park" is at Empower Field at Mile High Sunday for the Broncos game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

9News reports that 1,800 cardboard cutout characters from "South Park" joined socially distanced fans in the stands. All the cardboard characters are wearing face masks.  

Sunday was the the first day spectators were allowed back in the stadium, but the capacity was limited to 5,700 fans— mostly season ticket holders, who were required to wear masks unless actively eating or drinking.

That limited number of fans allowed in the stadium is about 7.5 percent of the stadium's capacity, normally 76,000 seats, according to a Denver Broncos news release. 

"South Park will kick it off its 24th season Wednesday night with an hour-long Pandemic Special, which will air at 6 p.m. on Comedy Central.

Tags

Load comments