The entire town of "South Park" is at Empower Field at Mile High Sunday for the Broncos game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Gang’s all here. 😅@SouthPark | @ComedyCentral pic.twitter.com/3OLVXQSK12— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 27, 2020
9News reports that 1,800 cardboard cutout characters from "South Park" joined socially distanced fans in the stands. All the cardboard characters are wearing face masks.
Ok it’s a socially distanced photo, but Broncos have cutouts of over 1,800 characters from South Park in the south stands — #Colorado pic.twitter.com/GSXbNyonXh— Jeff Legwold (@Jeff_Legwold) September 27, 2020
Sunday was the the first day spectators were allowed back in the stadium, but the capacity was limited to 5,700 fans— mostly season ticket holders, who were required to wear masks unless actively eating or drinking.
That limited number of fans allowed in the stadium is about 7.5 percent of the stadium's capacity, normally 76,000 seats, according to a Denver Broncos news release.
Let's go @Broncos! pic.twitter.com/NF5NwjK0yO— South Park (@SouthPark) September 27, 2020
"South Park will kick it off its 24th season Wednesday night with an hour-long Pandemic Special, which will air at 6 p.m. on Comedy Central.
These @SouthPark cutouts crack me up. Plus we're living in an episode.— Paul Klee (@bypaulklee) September 27, 2020