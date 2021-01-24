Colorado is trying to get any COVID-19 doses off the shelf, and into arms.
There was a long line at the first mass vaccination clinic in Colorado Springs Saturday. Hundreds of seniors now have their first shot.
Matthews-Vu Medical Group gave out doses to those 70 and older on a first-come, first-served basis. Many started lining up before 7 a.m., with the line wrapping around the building.
About 800 doses were available. Three hundred were given by appointments, and the other 500 were offered to walk-ins.
“We knew that there would be a lot of people, and we were expecting that, but this is more than we had in mind,” Dr. Richard Vu said.
Matthews-Vu Medical Group was trying to target people who may not have a personal doctor and fall into the “Phase 1B” category.
The clinic ran out of doses shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. The office says they could do more coming up, depending on how many vaccines they get in the future.
Colorado's plan to prioritize vaccinating seniors will save the most lives: CU study