In a display of kindred community, hundreds gathered Friday in Colorado Springs to attend the burial of a retired Air Force sergeant who died with no family by his side.

Air Force Staff Sgt. Clyde Baldwin died Jan. 18 at the age of 91. He served from 1950 to 1970 in the Vietnam and Korean wars, said program specialist Rich Munoz. Baldwin was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal and United Nations Service Medal.

The retired sergeant’s only known relatives live in Oklahoma, Munoz said, and could not attend the funeral. Instead, hundreds of people, most of whom Baldwin did not know, attended in their place.

“He was a very kind, humble, very simple man," said Nici Heisler, executive director of The Bridge assisted living home, where Baldwin lived for three years before he died. "He didn't like people to fuss too much over him ... all of our staff became like his family.

She fondly recalled his last Christmas gift request: a hot rod calendar of vintage cars.

"SSGT Baldwin was incredibly deserving of the wonderful service respectfully laying him to rest today."

