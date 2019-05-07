Written warnings were sent to 452 people caught running red lights at two Colorado Springs intersections where cameras were installed. But the grace period ends Thursday.
After the 30-day "warning and education period" that began April 9, drivers who run a red light at the eastbound approach to Platte Avenue and Chelton Road or the westbound approach at Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive will be issued a $75 ticket, police said.
Drivers will be mailed the citation, and no points will be added to the driver's license.
Drivers also can view the photo and video evidence online and contest the violation. But those who ignore the citation might face more court fees.
Only drivers who enter the intersection after the light has turned red will be ticketed, police said.
"Last year, the Colorado Springs community lost 48 people to traffic fatalities. That is too high for us, and it's too high for this community. We are taking every measure possible to keep our roads and our residents safe," Police Chief Vince Niski said in a statement. "The red light cameras are not about revenue for us, it's about safety. By reducing the number of red light runners, we decrease the potential for serious crashes. Our goal is to get citizens to follow the rules of the road, to voluntarily comply, and ultimately get everyone home safely."
Through Friday, the Police Department reviewed 565 violation videos and sent written warnings to 452 of those drivers, preliminary numbers show. "Officers are still in the process of reviewing additional violations that may have occurred during this time frame," police said.
More cameras will be installed at the northbound approach at Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle and the southbound approach at Academy and Dublin boulevards later this spring.
A 30-day warning period will take effect at each intersection where red-light cameras are installed, police said.
For more information about the program, visit coloradosprings.gov/redlightsafety.