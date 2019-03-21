Thoughts and prayers are "not worth very much" in the wake of a massacre, said Rabbi Jay Sherwood, addressing a crowd of hundreds gathered Thursday for an interfaith event to promote unity and condemn violence after a white supremacist gunned down 50 worshippers a week ago at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.
"I'll tell you God's answers to all of those thoughts and prayers," Sherwood said. "God's answer to those prayers is, 'Why don't you all do something?'"
It's been four months since 11 people were slain at a synagogue in Pittsburgh and people of all faiths rallied around the Jewish community, but little has changed, he said.
"Here we are again, and I have to tell you, I don't want to be here tonight," Sherwood said. "But I must be here tonight, because tomorrow, at 12 o'clock local time in Christchurch, New Zealand, 50 Muslims will not bow down on their prayer rug and pray to God because they were murdered by hate. For the last four months, 11 Jews in Pittsburgh have not gathered together to welcome in the Jewish Sabbath on a weekly basis because they were murdered by hate."
" ... Unfortunately, I'm going to tell you now that four months from now, we'll add another place to the list. And four months after that, we'll add another place to the list, unless we do something to stop it."
The service, called "Standing Together," was organized by Jewish, Christian and Muslim leaders from Colorado Springs. It was standing-room only in a ballroom at the Embassy Suites on Commerce Center Drive in north Colorado Springs. Speakers also included representatives from local governments and area police departments.
Funerals began this week for victims of the March 15 attacks. At least 42 people died at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch and at least seven others at the nearby Linwood mosque.
Police said Wednesday that they believe the gunman was on his way to a third attack when officers ran him off the road and arrested him.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and thousands of other people plan to congregate in Hagley Park opposite the Al Noor mosque Friday to observe a Muslim call to prayer, followed by two minutes of silence.
The observance comes the day after the government announced a ban on "military-style" semi-automatic firearms and high-capacity magazines, the weapons that were used in last Friday's attacks.
An immediate sales ban went into effect to prevent stockpiling, and new laws would be rushed through Parliament that would impose a complete ban on the weapons, Ardern said.
"There was something different after the Parkland shooting," said Arshad Yousufi, spokesman for the Islamic Society of Colorado Springs, referring to the Valentine's Day school shooting in Florida in which 17 died. "The high school students showed more wisdom than their elders. They said, 'We do not want your condolences, your sympathy, your prayers. We want action.' There had been all these mass shootings, acts of violence, for years. Sandy Hook, San Bernadino, Las Vegas. And people prayed, and they offered condolences, but no one did anything else."
After the shooting in Pittsburgh, local faith leaders began discussing an interfaith coalition "that allows the leaders and the congregations to meet together and think about what could be done," Yousufi told the crowd. "We do not have a solution. The idea is that you help, you contribute your ideas, and with your participation, maybe we can do one little thing that makes a difference."
He encouraged those interested in participating to contact the Islamic Society of Colorado Springs.
Feda Jodeh, a member of the Islamic Society of Colorado Springs, said that the hijab, the head covering she wears, represents her faith and her relationship with God. It doesn't make her a "terrorist or an invader." But she said she was afraid to leave her home in the days and weeks following attacks carried out by Muslims in San Bernadino, Paris and Orlando, concerned about harassment or retaliation.
"But I can't stand here and say this is all about the Muslims, because it isn't just about us Muslims. It is about all of the innocent lives that were abruptly cut short by individuals who, in the case of Paris, San Bernadino and Orlando, claimed to be Muslim — by individuals who blackened the name of Islam and the reputation of Muslims across the globe," Jodeh said.
