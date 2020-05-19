BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. - A viral video provided by Boulder County Public Health shows hundreds of people crowded at Boulder Creek Tuesday, according to Denver news station, Fox31 News.

Watch the video here.

The current public health orders in Colorado prohibit individuals from gathering in groups larger than 10 people.

Jeff Zayach, the county's health department executive director, issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

“I know it’s been difficult, but the video of people clearly gathering along the creek not only shows groups larger than 10 people, but there was also not adequate social distancing. Situations like these not only violate the state and local public health orders, but they put our whole community, our businesses, and our economy at risk...Individual actions are putting our businesses and our most vulnerable in the community at further risk.”

According to Chana Goussetis, a spokesperson for Boulder County’s response to COVID-19, the health department is in discussions with the City of Boulder and the Boulder Police Department about the situation, but does not currently have information about whether citations were issued, Fox31 reports.