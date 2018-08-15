The El Pomar Foundation's $500,000 contribution helped more than 800 people whose homes and vehicles were damaged in the hellacious Aug. 6 hailstorm in the Colorado Springs and Fountain areas.

But as El Paso County officials distributed the last of that money Friday, more than 400 people were still waiting for monetary relief, staff told county commissioners at their Tuesday meeting.

The staff served 397 people Thursday and 431 Friday, said county spokesman Dave Rose. Individuals got an average of $570 to help meet insurance deductibles or pay for temporary housing. The maximum a household could receive was $1,250.

The county announced Aug. 8 that El Pomar had donated $250,000 to help residents affected by the storm. After a busy first day Thursday, the foundation's board decided to grant another $250,000, Rose said.

Friday morning, people lined up “clear around” the Citizens Service Center on Garden of the Gods Road to try to get funds, Rose told the board.

He shared this statement from foundation CEO William Hybl: "The Trustees are proud to have played a role in helping hundreds of El Paso and Teller County residents during this challenging time. While we now know our total commitment of $500,000 is not going to be able to help all of those in need, we are hopeful it significantly impacts need and loss in our community."

Deputy County Administrator Nicola Sapp commended county staff for working together to set up the makeshift assistance center at lightning speed.

"It was all hands on deck, and it was a very, very, very amazing accomplishment in such a short turnaround," she told commissioners.