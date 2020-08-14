His family called him "Bubba." Some friends knew him as "G-man."
Friday morning more than 800 people gathered online for a virtual service to honor and remember the life of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch who lived in Lorson Ranch south of Colorado Spring near Fountain.
Blue hearts streamed across the livestream's chat bar as people tuned in from across Colorado and the country to join the pastor, church band, close friends and family during a service at Restoration Church to commemorate Gannon and share stories of his life.
"His love was visible, palpable and dynamic and touched all the hearts who knew him," Deborah Pierce, Gannon's grandmother said during the service. "He came into the world unexpectedly and left this world unexpectedly."
Gannon was a premature baby. He weighed 1 pound 6 ounces when he was born, Gannon's birth mother, Landen Hiott, said during a news conference earlier this year before Gannon's body was found in northwest Florida.
"He had a 10% chance of survival, if he survived, he would be profoundly disabled," Hiott said during an interview.
Gannon beat the odds; he grew up without disabilities and quickly began to shine in school. He became one of his school's brightest computer coders — excelling beyond a point his teachers knew how to instruct, Gannon's fifth-grade teacher, Kaitlin Collar, said during the memorial service.
Gannon's teacher recounted his classmates' memories as well, and told how the song, "Rescue," by Lauren Daigle became a sort of anthem for them.
“I will send out an army to find you in the middle of darkest night,” Collar read.
The song was all too true of Gannon's situation.
On Jan. 27, Gannon went missing, having left his home to walk to a friend's nearby, his stepmother told police. During the next two month, hundreds of investigators, neighbors and volunteers searched for Gannon, first around his home on the eastern edge of Colorado Springs and later in a remote area of southern Douglas County.
Blue ribbons and lights filled his neighborhood in solidarity of the search.
But, on March 20, the search came to a tragic end when his stepmother, Leticia Stauch, was accused of killing him and charged with murder. Gannon was with his stepmother at the time of his disappearance while his father, Al Stauch, was deployed with the National Guard.
"I come before you today a broken man," Al Stauch said through stifled sobs during his son's memorial service, summoning the strength to encourage his daughter Laina, Gannon's younger sister, to persevere.
Gannon's church ministry leader, Chris Lancaster, told of Gannon's energy, warmth, and strong moral compass. Qualities that anyone could see during the photo slideshow of Gannon's life.
Pictures floated across the screen of Gannon, smiling in lopsided baseball caps, smiling in a costume as Captain America, smiling with his toy trains, and many photos smiling with his baby sister.