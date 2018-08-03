Nearly six months ago, El Paso County sheriff’s Deputy Scott Stone was at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, recovering from a gunshot wound.
Friday night, he stood outside the hospital in nearby Boulder Park to show his support for Colorado Springs police officer Cem Duzel, who was critically wounded early Thursday while responding to a call of shots fired.
While he was hospitalized, Stone was shown photos and a video from a prayer vigil held for him.
“Just to know that there were people that took time out of their schedules to come and be there for me — to pray for me and to support me — that means the world,” said Stone, who remains on leave. “That shows you that the community does care.”
Toward the end of the vigil, the hundreds of attendees lifted their candles toward the nearby hospital in the hopes that Duzel’s family would see them. His parents arrived in Colorado Springs on Thursday afternoon.
“We do know that the officer’s family will be looking down on us from the windows that are up here,” co-organizer Janet Huffor, Sheriff’s Office chief of staff, said before the vigil, gesturing to the hospital. “We want to show them how much the community loves and supports their son. He has shown signs of fighting, and we need to be fighting for him.”
Duzel, 30, had moved some but remained in critical condition with traumatic head injuries Friday, police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said.
When Duzel joined the Police Department, “it was very apparent that this was a man that was going to be well-suited to serve his community,” said Chris Brown, a former police officer and the brother-in-law of slain El Paso County sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick. Flick was killed in the February shootout with a suspected car thief in which Stone also was wounded.
“Cem is the kind of guy that you want to show up on that call that he responded to the other night,” Brown told the crowd. (Cem is pronounced Gem.) “He is the one that this community wants to show up to protect them.”
Flick’s parents, Tim and Chenoa, also were at the vigil. They came to show their support because of how much support they received after their son was killed, Chenoa Flick said.
Chenoa Flick said her family’s Christian faith has gotten them through the past six months. She encouraged the Duzel family to “take a deep breath and take it a day at a time, a minute at a time. You can’t project too far into the future. You just have to stay in the moment.”
Duzel and other officers were responding to reports of shots fired east of the Olympic Training Center shortly after 2:45 a.m. Thursday when they encountered an Karrar Al Khammasi in the 2300 block of East Boulder Street, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the shooting.
Al Khammasi allegedly pulled out a handgun and exchanged fire with Duzel. Al Khammasi, 31, also was shot, and is recovering in the same hospital where Duzel underwent surgery.
The Sheriff’s Office has declined to release details about Al Khammasi’s injuries, other than to describe them as nonlife-threatening. Al Khammasi was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon.
Duzel is a patrol officer out of the Sand Creek Division, covering the city’s southeast side.
It was a job he didn’t plan for but fell into naturally, his Colorado Springs roommate and fellow officer Emily McBride told his hometown Long Island newspaper, Newsday.
“He loves patrol right now and being out there to fight the crime and being out there to help people,” McBride was quoted as saying.
Duzel grew up in Manorville, N.Y., and graduated from Westhampton Beach High School, the paper reported.
Duzel followed another Long Islander to Colorado Springs, where they both became officers, McBride told Newsday. She described Duzel as quiet until you get to know him, laid back and a joker, recalling that he often pasted photos of his friends’ heads on various objects for a laugh.
“He is one tough cookie,” McBride told the newspaper. “He sets his mind to something, makes a goal and he goes for it. But he also has a super-kind heart.”