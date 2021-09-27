Eight dogs displaced by Hurricane Ida will have a chance at a new home in Colorado Springs, thanks in large part to an assist from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.
Five volunteers and one staff member from the humane society’s Community Animal Response Team deployed to Louisiana last week at the request of the ASPCA and the Louisiana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The CART team, which specializes in caring for animals during disasters and emergencies, set up pet shelters in New Orleans and Terrebonne and provided daily care for more than 200 animals left homeless in the aftermath of the Category 2 hurricane.
“Louisiana is still not where they need to be,” said humane society spokeswoman Colette Bradley. “They had a lot of animals that needed emergency sheltering.”
More than 40 of the displaced dogs were flown to Colorado on a temperature-controlled aircraft operated by Wings of Rescue, a nonprofit that flies at-risk animals from disaster areas to safe locations. The humane society and other animal welfare organizations showed up at Centennial Airport to welcome the dogs when they landed.
Several members of the CART team remained in Louisiana to continue helping with relief efforts in the storm-ravaged state.
“Our days are 13 hours long and we’re helping with the feeding, walking, and enrichment activities for the dogs to help them cope with all the change they’ve experienced the last few weeks,” said team manager Samantha Kirby.
The dogs will be available for adoption once they get a clean bill of health from the humane society staff, officials said.
“They could be available as soon as the end of this week,” Bradley said. “They have to be seen by our veterinary and behavioral team to make sure they’re perfectly great for adoption. We’re excited to have them here in Colorado to find a new home.”