An 18-year-old has been arrested for killing his mother’s cat, according to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in Colorado Springs.
Animal Law Enforcement Sgt. Joseph Langford said he responded to a call after a woman reported finding her cat dead in her son’s bedroom. Cohen Heath, 18, is facing one count of aggravated cruelty to animals.
During the investigation, Langford said Heath told him he originally thought he might kill a friend that was staying at his house and then thought about killing his mother but ultimately decided to kill his mother’s cat because it “would be easier to kill an animal.”
