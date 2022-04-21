The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking for the public's assistance with rehabilitating 26 cats recovered Wednesday from a hoarding situation, the organization announced on Facebook Thursday evening.
The cats were surrendered to the Humane Society by the owner, who was overwhelmed. The Humane Society said the cats were living in unsanitary conditions in carriers stacked on top of each other in a garage. Many of the felines were lying in their own feces and urine and were not getting much needed socialization.
The Humane Society checked the cats for signs of medical distress. All the cats will require medical or behavioral support which will require staff to monitor and evaluate each feline. In response to the level of care necessary and the number of cats admitted, the Humane Society is asking the public for donations for the animals' care.