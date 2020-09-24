More than two dozen Chihuahuas were removed from a Colorado Springs apartment after animal welfare officers received a tip that the owner had too many animals.
Most of the dogs appeared to be in good health and did not show significant signs of neglect, although none were spayed or neutered, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region said in a news release Wednesday.
But all but four of the 30 dogs found in the apartment were taken away because city regulations limit the number of pets in a single residence to four dogs or cats.
Officers contacted the dogs’ owner and explained the legal and health ramifications of having so many animals in a single apartment.
The Chihuahuas were brought to the Humane Society, where they were examined by veterinary and behavioral teams.
The Humane Society said that the rescued Chihuahuas will be available for adoption after they have been given a clean bill of health. According to Humane Society spokeswoman Gretchen Pressley, some of the dogs could be available for adoption by next week.