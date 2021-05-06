The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is offering a $1,200 reward for information that leads to a charge against the person or people who threw a kitten out of a moving car window while driving on Interstate-25, killing the animal, the agency announced Thursday.
Animal law enforcement officers received calls Sunday that someone in a silver or gold Ford Escape dropped a kitten onto the north-bound lanes of I-25 near the Garden of the Gods Road exit, according to a Humane Society news release. Officers found the body of a black cat near the area, the release stated.
Several donations from "animal lovers" funded the reward money, officials said.
The Humane Society encouraged those with information or witnesses to call officers at 719-302-8798.
The agency also noted people who can no longer keep their pets should make an appointment to surrender their animals at www.hsppr.org/services/surrendering-your-pet/.