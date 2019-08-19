Two dog attacks last week sent a four-year-old boy and three men to a hospital, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region said in news release.
Animal Law Enforcement officers are investigating the attacks. The boy, whose name was not released, was bitten by a "Husky mix" in Colorado Springs on Friday. The boy suffered injuries to his head, leg and eye, which required emergency surgery, the news release said.
The owner of the dog, whose relationship to the boy wasn't released, is facing a charge of possessing a dangerous animal, the news release said. The dog was impounded by animal law enforcement due to the severity of the attack.
On Saturday, three men in Pueblo, whose names were not released, were attacked by "a pit bull type" dog. All three men, one being the dog's owner, were rushed to a hospital by ambulance and the extent of their injuries wasn't released. Police used a taser device to stun the dog before it could be contained.
The owner chose to surrender the dog involved in the Saturday incident to the agency in Pueblo for euthanasia, the agency said.