Twenty-eight dogs were transported from Community Animal Services of Pueblo to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in Colorado Springs after the state took over operations at the Pueblo shelter, following an increase of animal deaths since January.
The humane society's Rescue Rover, a vehicle designated to transport animals, brought in 15 dogs Tuesday and 13 dogs early Wednesday.
Staff members at the humane society are assessing the needs of each animal, but that process has proven difficult due to the lack of record-keeping at the community shelter, HSPPR spokeswoman Gretchen Pressley said Wednesday in a news release.
"The records for one dog indicate the dog was on a court hold for a bite quarantine, but no other information was provided," Pressley said.
In addition to the lack of documentation, the community shelter had false medical records, according to inspection reports from the Colorado Department of Agriculture. A state inspector reported that a dog's treatment form emailed by a staff member contained fraudulent statements.
The inspector on March 6 gave staff members a document listing record-keeping violations. On March 7, the inspector received an emailed treatment form, but noticed his own handwriting in the upper corner of the page. The inspector saw that new notes were added to the violation report.
One note, dated Jan. 3, stated the dog had "improve ments in health" after arriving at the shelter the day before. Another note said the dog had "steady health" on Jan. 4, but then died of "possible congestive heart failure" on Jan. 5, the inspection forms show.
At least 18 dogs did not have the required information documented at the community shelter. The shelter failed the inspection for maintaining records three times —on March 6, 12 and 15, according to the state's report.
PAWS for Life, the shelter that took over the community shelter's operations Jan. 1, keeps monthly reports of the number of animals at the shelter. January's report said 10 animals had died, and four animals died in February.