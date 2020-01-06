After mauling a 5-year-old boy, the fate of a St. Bernard named Duke now lies in the hands of those fighting to be his legal owners.
The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region has been holding Duke since his Colorado Springs family surrendered the 1-year-old dog and asked for him to be euthanized last month, said spokeswoman Kate Aviv. The request came two days before Christmas, when Duke bit the boy so severely that he needed emergency medical treatment, Aviv said.
But, the Oklahoma-based animal rescue where Duke was adopted from, is also claiming Duke as their own and is asking for the dog to be returned to them for another chance at finding a forever home.
“Because of the legal dispute over the rightful owner of the dog, we are currently holding Duke until the court system provides further direction,” Aviv said.
Adriana’s Saints and Angels Rescue, co-owned by Shannon Synosky, said the Colorado Springs family’s request to euthanize the dog is a breach of the adoption contract, according to a post on the rescue’s Facebook page. If a family no longer wants a dog after adopting it from the rescue, they must return the dog to the rescue, the post read.
After the attack, Synosky was cited with unlawful ownership of a dangerous dog, court records show.
Colorado law defines a dangerous dog as any dog that inflicts bodily or serious bodily injury upon or death of a person or domestic animal. A dangerous dog can also show tendencies that would “cause a reasonable person to believe” that the dog may cause such harm or death, the law states.
Synosky did not return a voicemail seeking comment.
The attack happened shortly after Duke was adopted, wrote Vanessa Edgerton, the mother of the boy, on a GoFundMe Page she organized to raise money for medical bills.
“I am living a mother’s worst nightmare, waking up in the middle of the night with my baby as he continues to have nightmares,” she wrote.
Since the attack, she has visited doctors to help manage the stress and has yet to return to work, she wrote. As of Tuesday afternoon, seven people had donated $380 toward her $4,000 goal.
Per protocol from the El Paso County Health Department, Duke was quarantined at the Humane Society after he bit the boy, Aviv said.
When a request to euthanize a dog is made, the Humane Society investigates past aggression, she said. But, in general, aggressive behavior is usually obvious immediately after the dog arrives, she said.
“The dog will be very agitated and it becomes very evident that the dog is aggressive,” she said. “But if that is not the case, we do an evaluation for any type of aggressive behavior to determine the validity of the owner’s claim.”
A dog can be placed in a behavior modification program. If the dog is not a threat to people or pets, it could be put up for adoption, she said.
“Public safety is our No. 1 priority here so we would never adopt a dog out if there was a threat to a human or another animal,” she said.
She declined to comment on Duke’s behavior since arriving at the Humane Society.
On Facebook, Synosky’s dog rescue is asking for donations to cover the costs for a lawyer and Duke’s boarding. As of Tuesday afternoon, 126 people had donated $4,031.
Synosky is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 3, court records show.
Reach Olivia Prentzel at olivia.prentzel@gazette.com.