Human remains found Sunday near Trinidad likely aren't those of missing Woodland Park mother Kelsey Berreth, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation tweeted Tuesday.
The Las Animas County Coroner's Office has not identified the remains or the manner of death, a CBI news release said.
The remains were found near a closed truck stop about 3 p.m. at exit 34 on Interstate 25 in Aguilar, about 20 miles north of Trinidad.
Berreth, 29, was last seen Nov. 22, Thanksgiving Day.
Berreth’s employer received a text from her cellphone Nov. 25, as did her fiance, Patrick Frazee.
Frazee was charged with two first-degree murder counts under different theories of how the alleged killing was committed. He also faces three counts of solicitation to commit murder.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 19.