Human remains found Sunday near Trinidad are not believed to be those of Kelsey Berreth, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation tweeted on Tuesday.
The Las Animas County Coroner's Office has not identified the remains or the manner of death, a CBI press release said.
The remains were found near a closed truck stop just after 3 p.m. at exit 34 on Interstate 25 in Aguilar about 20 miles north of Trinidad.
Berreth, 29, was last seen Nov. 22.
Berreth’s employer received a text from her cellphone on Nov. 25, as did her fiance, Patrick Frazee.
Frazee was charged with two first-degree murder counts under different theories of how the alleged killing was committed. He also faces three counts of solicitation to commit murder.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 19.