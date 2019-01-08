Human remains found Sunday near Trinidad have been identified as those of a 23-year-old woman missing from Aurora, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation reported.
LeBrea Jackson's death is being investigated as a homicide, Aurora police said. Her remains were found near a closed truck stop about 3 p.m. off Exit 34 on Interstate 25 in Aguilar, about 20 miles north of Trinidad.
Family members reported Jackson missing Dec. 26.
No arrests have been announced, but Aurora police said there doesn't appear to be a threat to the public.
"We do understand the public's concern into this investigation," police said in a news release. "However, in the interest of bringing justice, no further information will be publicly released at this time."
Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Major Crimes Homicide Unit Agent Ingui at 303-739-6067. Tips also can be sent to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. By calling Crime Stoppers, tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
Amid speculation, the CBI tweeted Tuesday that the remains did not belong to missing Woodland Park woman Kelsey Berreth, 29.