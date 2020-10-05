Hikers trekking near an abandoned mine in an isolated area of Saguache County in southern Colorado found human remains Friday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced.

The body, which was found near the Hinsdale County line, appeared to have been there for a long time based on its condition, the agency reported.

Officials from the agency and the Saguache County Sheriff's Office will investigate the cause of death and seek the person's identity. An autopsy is scheduled with the Saguache County coroner.

There is no evidence that the remains are connected to the Suzanne Morphew investigation, the agency wrote.

Morphew, 49, was reported missing after she didn't return from a bike ride near her home in Salida on Mother's Day. Searches for Morphew are still underway in Colorado.