The El Paso County Coroner's Office is trying to determine the cause of death after the remains of a person were found along Spruce Trail in Manitou Springs, officials with the office announced Tuesday. 

Two hikers were on the trail May 29 when they came across a partial human skull and other bone fragments, officials said. The hikers turned in the remains to the Manitou Springs Police Department around 6:30 p.m. that day. 

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has since taken over the investigation and searched the area May 30, along with El Paso County Search and Rescue. The coroner's office did an autopsy on the remains May 31. 

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 719-520-7777.

