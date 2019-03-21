Pikes Peak Library District’s stories of personal struggle, triumph and identity will come to life this weekend with its third annual Human Library event.
Between noon and 4 p.m. Saturday, patrons at the district’s East Library at 5550 N. Union Blvd. will be able to ‘check out’ any of 13 people from various backgrounds for a 20-minute conversation about their life and background.
“The goal of Human Library is to create a space for open dialogue between people with very different life experiences,” said Heidi Buljung, senior librarian for Pikes Peak Library District. “It is our hope that by allowing people to have judgment-free conversations in a safe environment, they can come away from the experience with new perspective about a topic they maybe didn’t previously understand or empathize with.”
The titles include addict, autism, cerebral palsy, refugee and Serbian concentration camp survivor, and transgender. Nancy Perez is titled immigrant and will be available to talk with visitors about her experience immigrating to Texas from Mexico in 1999 when she was 10 years old.
“Oftentimes when people meet me, the don’t see me as the image of an immigrant,” said Perez, who runs a podcast called Life Cope. “But there is no image of an immigrant, and these conversations will give people an opportunity to learn about my experience as an immigrant and create general connectivity.”
Connectivity, Perez said, is lacking in today’s political and online climate.
“We’re stuck on...what people in our immediate circle are saying and are less willing to listen to those that are different than us,” she said. “We can judge a person on their feed or online presence, but that’s such a small subset of who they are.”
