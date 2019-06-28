Upperclassman cadre members yell at the basic cadets during their first day at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday. Known as Doolie Day, 1,147 basic cadets are processed and then embark on their six-week training. For a gallery, see gazette.com.
Landon Chandler, center, prepares for his first day at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday. During this annual event, known as Doolie Day, 1,147 cadets are processed and then embark on their six-week training.
Cadre members yell at the basic cadets during their first day at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday, June 27, 2019. During this annual event, known as Doolie Day more than 700 basic cadets are processed and then embark on their six-week training. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Basic cadets line up to get on a bus for processing during their first day at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday, June 27, 2019. During this annual event, known as Doolie Day 1,147 basic cadets are processed and then embark on their six-week training. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Chancey Bush, The Gazette
Basic cadets stay silent on the bus while being transported for processing during their first day at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday, June 27, 2019. During this annual event, known as Doolie Day 1,147 basic cadets are processed and then embark on their six-week training. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Landon Chandler, center, shakes hands at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday, June 27, 2019. During this annual event, known as Doolie Day 1,147 basic cadets are processed and then embark on their six-week training. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Cadet Stinson, a cadre member, yells at a basic cadet during their first day at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday, June 27, 2019. During this annual event, known as Doolie Day 1,147 basic cadets are processed and then embark on their six-week training. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Cadet Benedict, a cadre member, yells at the basic cadets on a bus during their first day at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday, June 27, 2019. During this annual event, known as Doolie Day 1,147 basic cadets are processed and then embark on their six-week training. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
A basic cadet get his head shaved during their first day at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday, June 27, 2019. During this annual event, known as Doolie Day 1,147 basic cadets are processed and then embark on their six-week training. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
A basic cadet learns how to properly tie her hair in a bun during their first day at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday, June 27, 2019.During this annual event, known as Doolie Day 1,147 basic cadets are processed and then embark on their six-week training. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Dr. Tye Caldwell comforts his wife Courtney Caldwell after saying goodbye to their son Trey Taylor at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday, June 27, 2019. During this annual event, known as Doolie Day 1,147 basic cadets are processed and then embark on their six-week training. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Parents wipe tears before saying good bye to their sons and daughters at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday, June 27, 2019.During this annual event, known as Doolie Day 1,147 basic cadets are processed and then embark on their six-week training. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Parents wipe tears before saying good bye to their sons and daughters at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday, June 27, 2019. During this annual event, known as Doolie Day 1,147 basic cadets are processed and then embark on their six-week training. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Parents wipe tears before saying good bye to their sons and daughters at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday, June 27, 2019. During this annual event, known as Doolie Day 1,147 basic cadets are processed and then embark on their six-week training. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Cadres wait for another bus load of basic cadets to intimidate at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday, June 27, 2019. During this annual event, known as Doolie Day 1,147 basic cadets are processed and then embark on their six-week training. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Landon Chandler hugs his little sister Melanie Chandler goodbye during his first day at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday, June 27, 2019. During this annual event, known as Doolie Day 1,147 basic cadets are processed and then embark on their six-week training. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Family members watch as their sons and daughters line up up to get on a bus during their first day at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday, June 27, 2019. During this annual event, known as Doolie Day 1,147 basic cadets are processed and then embark on their six-week training. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Basic cadets listen to cadres speak at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday, June 27, 2019. During this annual event, known as Doolie Day 1,147 basic cadets are processed and then embark on their six-week training. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Basic cadets say goodbye to parents at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday, June 27, 2019.During this annual event, known as Doolie Day 1,147 basic cadets are processed and then embark on their six-week training. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Cadet Benedict, left, and Cadet Mbaye, both cadre members, yell at the basic cadets on a bus during their first day at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday, June 27, 2019. During this annual event, known as Doolie Day 1,147 basic cadets are processed and then embark on their six-week training. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Basic cadets make their way inside after being yelled at by the cadres at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday, June 27, 2019. During this annual event, known as Doolie Day 1,147 basic cadets are processed and then embark on their six-week training. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Basic cadets line up at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday, June 27, 2019.During this annual event, known as Doolie Day 1,147 basic cadets are processed and then embark on their six-week training. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
“You look at these parents, certainly they have an immense amount of love for their son or their daughter,” the academy’s football Coach Troy Calhoun said. “And yet, they’re also pretty practical and have a maturity and a grasp to understand the long-haul advantages that their son or daughter will have.”
Two hallways led out of the room where Traci Stine and other anxious parents waited with their sons and daughters. Appointees walked one way, parents the other.
“Let’s go! C’mon! Hurry up! Don’t run!” the Air Force cadres, senior cadets responsible for training the incoming class, barked as appointees prepared to board the buses.
The bus was full of silent appointees with eyes locked forward under the careful watch of two cadre.
After a short loop around the training fields, the silence was pierced by the cadre’s harsh commands.
“Everyone on this bus, all eyes on me,” Lauren A. Benedict yelled.
As the bus drove around the academy’s roads, Benedict instructed the doolies.
“One day your choices will determine if people live or die,” Benedict said, “The training that will help you make the correct choices starts here and now.”
The bus stopped.
“If you’re ready to give yourself to something bigger than all of us,” Benedict said, “Then get off my bus! Go! Go! Go!”
Sefilina Maile, a swimmer, and one of 286 recruited athletes in the Class of 2023, raced off the bus. A line of cadre awaited her, yelling commands.
Shortly before she got on the bus, she had mixed emotions about what the day would bring.
“I’m excited, but I know it’s going to be hard,” she said. “But I’m excited to get through it.”
As she and the other appointees soon found out, her prediction about the difficulty of the day proved to be right.
The cadre swarmed the appointees with a flurry of demands, instructing them how to stand, where to look, and exactly how to place their hands.
“Your feet will be 22.5 degrees off the center of your body,” a cadre yelled.
Each appointee must repeat the seven basic commands told to them moments before on the bus. Those who stumble or cannot remember are met with harsh rebukes.
Appointees marched under an archway adorned with large silver letters that read, “Integrity first, service before self, excellence in all we do.”
Shortly after, they were sworn into the Class of 2023 and officially became basic cadets. Then they completed a short series of administrative tasks, before entering the haircut station.
Male cadets were given a buzz cut. Female cadets were given three minutes to put their hair in a bun, or it would be trimmed.
In the past, clippings were thrown away. But last year, Dr. Shelley Aldrich, a dermatologist at the academy, thought it better to to donate hair if it exceeds 8 inches in length.
“It was heartbreak for her seeing that it was just going to be in the trash,” Tech. Sgt. Daniel Pontillo said. Pontillo works in Aldrich’s office and decided to help out with her project.
Cadets who choose to donate their hair could give to one of five charities. Pontillo began the day hoping that the donation program would be a success. After the first few dozen cadets came through, and no one had donated, he lowered his expectations.
“I’ll count success if we get one,” Pontillo said.
For the incoming class, the haircut station is one of a few moments of peace in a stress-filled day. But for the cadre, the intensity of the day is quite different.
“It’s a lot more fun than I thought,” one cadre laughed. “But it’s exhausting.”