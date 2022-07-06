Reports of a trailer stolen from a construction site Tuesday morning led law enforcement to a property in eastern El Paso County where they discovered more than 1,000 sheets of stolen oriented strand board — or plywood, according to Colorado Springs police.

Authorities believe the 1,030 boards, valued between $40,000 and $60,000, were stolen from "numerous" job sites throughout El Paso County.

The boards were removed from the property in the 5000 block of Tamlin Road using two 18-wheeler flatbed trucks after an initial investigation and search warrant was issued by police and the El Paso County Sheriff's office.

A private investigation company was also involved because it had been working several cases involving missing plywood, police said.

Detectives have multiple leads, but no arrests have been made, according to police.