Colorado Springs is gearing up for President Donald Trump's Thursday campaign rally to boost his 2020 re-election bid, and The Gazette is on scene.
The rally is set to kick off at 5 p.m. at The Broadmoor World Arena. Trump will be joined by Vice President Mike Pence.
Colorado Springs police reported that the parking lot for the World Arena was full as of 9:45 a.m. Thursday. Doors were scheduled to open at 1 p.m.
Tickets were offered on a first-come basis, meaning there are probably a few thousand more Trump fans than will fit in the World Arena, which has stadium-style seating for 8,000 people and can fit as many as 2,000 on its event floor, depending on the event.
The arena is ready for a big crowd and plans an outdoor screen for those who are left out in the cold. And it will be cold. The National Weather Service forecasts a high temperature Thursday afternoon creeping in the 20s.
2:07 p.m. The Gazette's Liz Henderson is now on scene outside The Broadmoor World Arena. The parking lot of a nearby Target appears to be packed, and Trump merchandise is on sale outside.
This is the parking lot at the Target near the World Arena. #TrumpRally @csgazette pic.twitter.com/GoPaK5Ufzh— Liz Henderson (@GazetteLiz) February 20, 2020
Trump merchandise for sale on the walk to the World Arena #TrumpRally @csgazette pic.twitter.com/27CBGCmhSz— Liz Henderson (@GazetteLiz) February 20, 2020
1:52 p.m. Here are some shots from outside the rally, yet to start, from our Chancey Busy. Thousands are standing in line, she reports.
Thousands stand in line for President Donald Trump’s Colorado Springs campaign rally at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs on Thursday. @csgazette pic.twitter.com/LDBkb1tLU4— Chancey Bush (@BushChancey) February 20, 2020
1:39 p.m. Air Force Two has landed in Colorado Springs, reports Ashley Franco of Gazette news partner KKTV. Pence will join Trump at the rally, The Gazette learned yesterday.
Air Force Two has landed! @VP @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/bsRmxs5YXm— Ashley Franco (@AshleyKKTV) February 20, 2020
1:20 p.m. The crowd was eager for Trump's visit before entering the arena.
"We love President Trump and we think he is doing a wonderful job and we want to rally with him," said Ginger Freel, 51, of Hooper.
"Thank God for America and hallelujah!" said Dayton Edwards, 12, of Holyoke.
"The only one that can replace Trump, is Trump," said Louis Samaras, of Aurora.