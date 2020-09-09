A grand opening celebration was held on Sunday for the Chinook Center, a nonprofit organization and community space that will support those working for social, economic and environmental justice in the Pikes Peak region. Remy Yarbrough plays with some toys at the center near a mural which includes De’Von Bailey and state Rep. Tony Exum Sr. Every Sunday, the center will have a free grocery giveaway for those in need. They are located at 2551 Airport Road No. 107.