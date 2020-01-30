Colorado Springs was one of two Colorado cities to rank among the best metro areas for science, technology, engineering, and math professionals, according to financial website WalletHub.
Colorado Springs was listed as the 28th-best metro area for STEM professionals and Denver was the 26th best.
The survey analyzed the 100 most populated metro areas in the United States.
Seattle, Wash., ranked No. 1 and Cape Coral, Fla., ranked No. 100.
WalletHub determined these rankings based on 21 key metrics and three key indicators: professional opportunities, STEM friendliness, and quality of life.
According to a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics analysis, STEM professions are expected to grow 8.8% between 2018 and 2028.
To read the full WalletHub report click here.