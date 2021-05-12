Colorado Healing Fund is accepting donations to support the six people killed in Colorado Springs after a 28-year-old gunman opened fire at a birthday party on Mother’s Day.
Donations will be distributed through the fund’s community partners to victims, including the Colorado Organizations of Victim Assistance, according to the nonprofit’s website.
“This is the second time the Colorado Healing Fund has been activated in less than two months, which is heartbreaking and hard to comprehend,” Jordan Finegan, the executive director, said in a statement. “While we will continue to respond to the Boulder Supermarket Tragedy, we are also officially collecting donations designation to support the victims, and the impacted community of Sunday’s tragic events.
The organization’s Board of Trustees has flexibility to authorize funding for a range of victim needs, to support short-term transportation needs such as a plane ticket or rental car, or long-term mental health services, according to its website.
The victims of the shooting have been identified as:
Joana Cruz, 52
Jose Gutierrez, 21
Melvin Perez, 31
Mayra Ibarra De Perez, 33
Sandra Ibarra-Perez
Jose Ibarra, 26
To donate to the fund, click here.
The nonprofit organization was formed in 2018, with the help of a $1 million grant from the Attorney General’s office. Its roots lie with a group of victim assistance advocates who had been involved with many mass casualty events like the Aurora theater shooting.