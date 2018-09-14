If you’ve done much exploring in the Colorado Springs area, you’ve probably seen Gray Back Peak. Despite being close to the city, the trail to this summit provides the experience of wild escape.
Found off of Old Stage Road, this relatively rugged trail is currently 4.2 miles round trip (out and back), with a 816-foot elevation gain to a maximum elevation of 9,231 feet above sea-level. Unfortunately, the trail has fallen into decay due to neglect and routing, making it difficult to follow at certain points.
Thankfully, Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado will be working hard this weekend to restore and reroute the trail, making it more accessible and safer for the local community of hikers and they’re asking for your help volunteering.
This project will be taking place 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and you’re able to register to volunteer online. Volunteers need to be at least 16 years of age and should be ready for a “moderate” level of physical exertion. Meals and campsites will be provided for everyone that’s helping out.