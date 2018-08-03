The Colorado Springs Police Protective Association said it is collecting donations for officer Cem Duzel and his family through its fallen officer relief fund, which is a 501(c)3. The CSPPA already has purchased airline tickets, a rental car and meals for Duzel’s family, Executive Director Sherryl Dillon said.
Duzel was “gravely wounded” in a shootout early Thursday by a man who reportedly had had a run-in with an Uber driver and was out on bond on a weapons charge.
Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, 31, was scheduled to appear in court on the charge Friday morning, according to court records. He now faces charges for attempted murder of police officer Cem Duzel, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon, records show.
Donations can be made over the phone by calling 719-634-0058, or by sending a check to CSPPA at 516 N. Tejon St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903.
The Colorado Springs Police Department warned it was not aware of official fundraising efforts on Duzel’s behalf. “Be wary of anyone trying to get you to donate and carefully check out the circumstances,” police said in a post.