NASA is scheduled to launch Artemis I on Monday morning from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Launch of the world's most powerful rocket engine is scheduled for 6:33 a.m. MT and there is a two-hour window of available launch time.

Artemis I is an uncrewed test flight to see if the Orion spacecraft can carry humans farther into space than they’ve ever gone, then successfully return to Earth after the 42-day mission.

If the rocket is not able to launch Monday, the next possible launch would be Friday, Sept. 2 at 10:48 a.m. MT. Click or tap here to watch on NASA TV.