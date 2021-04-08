Small white coronavirus vaccination cards are the star of countless photos on social media and will likely become even more important as new vaccination passport programs get started.
Vaccine passport programs are perhaps the hottest coronavirus topic nationally and could allow those vaccinated to travel more freely. The vaccination passport program recently launched in New York allows those vaccinated into large event venues like Madison Square Garden. The program relies on a phone app that officials say doesn't store or track private health data, the Associated Press reports.
Cards are handed out with vaccinations at health care providers nationwide, and are used to record doses of the vaccine, which type was used and to track second doses. Proof of vaccination is required for some travel destinations in Asia and Europe and could be important later if institutions like colleges require it for students.
So, how should the newly vaccinated take care of their new precious card?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends keeping track of the cards and taking pictures of the front and back of the card just in case it's misplaced. Vaccination providers or the state's Immunization Information System can replace lost cards if necessary, the agency said.
Some vaccination providers, such as Walmart, are also promising free digital access to COVID-19 vaccination records. In Walmart's case, the access isn't available yet. But they are working with The Commons Project, which is developing a platform that will provide a secure way for travelers to prove they have had a recent coronavirus test or vaccination while traveling, according to the project's website.
As the cards rise in importance, fraudulent cards are popping up for sale on the internet, according to the FBI.
Unauthorized use of government seals on the cards is a crime, according to the agency. Using fake vaccination cards or making one puts others at risk and also could undermine the safety of large gatherings, the FBI warned.
"Because individuals may use fake vaccine cards to misrepresent themselves as vaccinated, we strongly encourage businesses, schools, places of worship, and government agencies to follow CDC guidance and continue to maintain social distancing and use personal protective equipment," an FBI statement said.
Agencies also warn posting of photos of vaccination cards online could open the individual up to fraud, the FBI said.